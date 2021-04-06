First of three new RVA breakfast spots coming to Huguenot Road in June

Eggs Up Grill is expanding to the greater RIchmond area with three new locations. Shown here is the chain’s flagship location in Spartanburg, S.C. (Photo: Eggs Up Grill)

BON AIR, Va. (WRIC) — Three new breakfast spots are coming to the greater Richmond area under the franchise ownership of retired Navy intel officer and former Chesterfield County School Board member Rob Thompson and his wife Karla.

Founded in 1997 by Chris Skodras in Pawleys Island, S.C., Eggs Up Grill is a breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, which will soon begin construction on a new location at the Huguenot Village Shopping Center.

Scheduled to open in June, the Eggs Up Grill at 2003 W. Huguenot Road is the first franchise location for the Thompsons, with two more set to open in December 2021 and December 20222, respectively.

“We’ve been thinking about opening a restaurant for the last five years. What really attracted us to Eggs Up Grill is how important community is, and the charitable works of the franchise partners,” Rob Thompson said. “We both believe in serving this great community, and it’s through our Eggs Up Grill restaurants that we will continue our personal mission of doing so.”

According to a release, the 2,842 square-foot Huguenot Road location will have enough seating for 100 guests, as well as an outdoor patio with room for 28.

The Richmond restaurant will serve guests seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dine-in, online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery options available. There will also be a dedicated to-go station for third-party delivery and online order pick-up.

“We are excited to open this summer, and begin serving and supporting the Richmond community,” Eggs Up Grill CEO Ricky Richardson said. “Eggs Up Grill is not just a great dining option for breakfast and lunch, but also a hub for local activity. We look forward to partnering with the community and serving our neighbors.”

Both of the Thompsons’ daughters are Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) graduates. Rob said that he hopes to get their classmates involved and offer a space for public meetings.

“I love Chesterfield County,” Rob said. “I look forward to partnering with the Robious Middle School, the Robious Elementary, the Greenfield and those schools that are over in that Huguenot-Robious corridor to do fundraiser work. I’d like to open up my restaurant, since we close at 2 p.m., I’d like to make it available for public meetings.”

Thompson said he looking to hire a manager in May and then bring on a staff of 18-21 employees starting in June. The restaurant would open later that month.

“Eggs Up Grill is truly the neighborhood, family type of breakfast place,” Thompson said. “It’s happy-go-lucky. People come in, talk, enjoy your meal, hope that you’re going to know the customers’ names by the second or third time they come in and they’re going to know their server.”

With other Eggs Up Grill locations in South Carolina and Georgia open in Publix-anchored shopping centers, Rob said he wanted to pursue that opportunity in Richmond.

“The reason we were in Huguenot was we were looking to be in one of the two major corridors in Chesterfield,” Rob said. “It just aligned very nicely with the Publix being right down the road and the ability to move into a brand new space, first generation.”

Rob said that he and Karla are contracted for three new Eggs Up Grill locations in the greater Richmond area, but they hope to open a total of five.

“It looks like number two is going to be in Henrico in another Publix shopping center,” Rob said. “We’ll go from there. Who knows?”