Food Lion expanding to go grocery pickup across Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Food Lion announced on Monday it is expanding its to-go grocery pickup to six stores across the Richmond area.

Customers will be able to place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or app. The service will be available every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are the newest locations:

9157 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond

7095 Mechanicsville Trpk., Mechanicsville

2589 New Kent Hwy., Quinton

5209 Plaza Dr., Hopewell

1521 South Main St., Blackstone

4320 Westgate Dr., Petersburg

You can find a full list of pickup locations and more information about the service online here.