Food Lion starts grocery pickup in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Food Lion is now offering grocery pickup service at two Richmond locations. Shoppers will now be able to do their shopping from home and pick up groceries quickly from the parking lot at 13100 Midlothian Turnpike and 11371 Nuckols Road.

To order groceries from home, customers can use either the Food Lion To-Go website or app to place their orders.

“Expanding this convenient service to additional Food Lion stores is more important than ever,” said Lisa Owens, Food Lion director of operations for the Richmond, Va. region. “We want to give Richmond neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Food Lion says they are continuing to expand their To-Go service to other cities and towns as well.

There is no extra charge for using grocery pickup. Orders can be picked up on the same day or up to seven days in advance.

