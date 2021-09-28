Free networking event held in Richmond to connect community leaders with nonprofits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An free networking event is being held in Richmond to connect community leaders in search of board opportunities with nonprofit organizations.

‘Board Connector’ helps support building contacts and communication in an open-house atmosphere to engage and connect with nonprofits.

According to Kendall Masterson of Leadership of Metro Richmond, the Board Connector event “fosters increased civic engagement across all sectors and advances equity in leadership through board service.”

There is no cost to attend this event at the Collaboratory of Virginia at U-TURN located at 2101 Maywill Street, Richmond, Va.

40 nonprofits are registered and the list can be found on the registration site.