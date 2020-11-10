From the top: Virginia film productions ramping back up after ‘grinding halt’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Like other industries in 2020, the film industry in Virginia took a big hit earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic shut down operations.

“Back in March, just like everyone else, this industry pretty much shut down and came to a grinding halt,” said Andy Edmunds, Director of the Virginia Film Office.

Edmunds is no stranger to being behind-the-scenes of film and television productions.

With successful productions like “The Good Lord Bird,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond“ and “Homeland,” the Virginia film industry has had no shortage of locally-filmed shows in recent years.

However, the Richmond-based production, “Swagger,” Executive Produced by NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, was put on pause eight months ago at the beginning of the pandemic. But now the show has recently resumed production in Richmond’s Museum District after being halted since spring.

“We’re excited that the streaming show, ‘Swagger,’ is back in Richmond in production again,” Edmunds said. “They’re still working on their season one. They had to shut down in March and we’re just super excited that they’re back.”

“But I knew that the nature of film production is complicated anyway, so I knew that production people would figure out a way forward to be able to execute this work in the safest way possible.”

Over the next eight months, three productions in Virginia are planned to deliver about $120 million in direct spending into the commonwealth, according to Edmunds.

And he says that Virginia’s responsible COVID-19 policies are bringing more productions to the state, including a recent Mercedes-Benz commercial.

“They saw the numbers in Virginia and it was very responsibly managed and they decided to come here (to film),” Edmunds explained.

He refuses to see things in a negative light, and says he is optimistic that the industry will safely bounce back to success — and bring that famous Virginia landscape back to the big screen.

Actor and Director Ethan Hawke talks about his time in Virginia while working on “The Good Lord Bird”

LATEST HEADLINES: