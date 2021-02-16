Gas prices on the rise, Richmonders paying 9 cents more this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gas demand remains low as many continue working from home or limiting travel during the pandemic but prices are rising regardless. Consumers have the price of crude oil to blame for that surprising receipt at the pump.

Gas prices in Richmond are already nine cents higher than last week but with crude oil on the rise they could get higher. AAA says prices could soon be surpass the highest seen in 2020. Crude oil prices are projected to surpass 2020’s high of $63.27/bbl as early as this week.

“Crude, not demand, has been the main factor driving gas price increases this year,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “Today’s national average is $2.51, which is just seven cents less than the most expensive national gas price average in 2020.”

Gas prices in Richmond average at $2.45 today, slightly higher than the Virginia average of $2.41. Last month prices in Richmond averaged at $2.33 and last year the average was $2.21.

Other states have seen even higher increases with West Virginia pump prices increasing 16 cents this month.

Virginians could see prices closer to $3 a gallon, not seen since 2018, but AAA finds it unlikely. “In order for prices to be that expensive again this spring or summer, AAA believes that a major spike in demand, returning to normal peak driving season levels, and crude sustaining at very high prices will be required.”