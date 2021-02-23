Gas prices surge, residents hope for a decline

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Gas prices are on the rise across the nation and some residents in Central Virginia hope the costs decline soon.

AAA said the Richmond metro area currently sits at $2.57 a gallon— up nearly 12 cents since last week. Rogina Hurt said she travels from Glen Allen to Chesterfield County every day for work.

“I’m a little ways from my job,” she said. “My price has increased for my mileage.”

Since it costs more to fill up her tank, she pumps gas less frequently.

“I hope they decrease real soon and don’t continue to rise,” Hurt said.

Jamar Cooper said it usually costs him only $30 to fill up his tank.

“I just put $30 in my car,” he said. “I thought it was going to give me a full tank, but it actually didn’t.”

AAA said last week’s winter storms forced some refineries to shut down causing the United State’s oil refining capacity to decline about 20%. This means gasoline is in higher demand than the supply that’s available.

AAA said several of the refineries impacted by the storms should be opening up this week if they haven’t already. Until oil production is back to normal, drivers should expect gas prices to remain high.

“It gives me limited options to travel,” Cooper said.