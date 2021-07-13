Gelati Celesti is giving away free scoops to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday from 12 to 1 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gelati Celesti is offering a sweet treat to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18!

Gelati Celesti will open their eight locations when the clock strikes midnight on Sunday and will be serving free toddler scoops of ice cream between 12:01 to 1 a.m.

“As Saturday night turns into Sunday morning, we want to get the party started with free ice cream,” owner and president Steve Rosser said in a release. “Stay up late and get in line – our Gelati Celesti ice cream and our “midnight madness promotion” is going to be a great start to one of our favorite days of the year!”

The midnight promotion brought in hundreds of customers back in 2019.

The ice cream shops will reopen at noon to serve thousands of customers at regular prices on one of the busiest days of the year.

In 2019, Gelati Celesti offered a midnight promotion to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. (Photo: Gelati Celesti)

Here’s a list of Gelati Celesti locations: