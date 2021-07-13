Gelati Celesti is giving away free scoops to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday from 12 to 1 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gelati Celesti is offering a sweet treat to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18!
Gelati Celesti will open their eight locations when the clock strikes midnight on Sunday and will be serving free toddler scoops of ice cream between 12:01 to 1 a.m.
“As Saturday night turns into Sunday morning, we want to get the party started with free ice cream,” owner and president Steve Rosser said in a release. “Stay up late and get in line – our Gelati Celesti ice cream and our “midnight madness promotion” is going to be a great start to one of our favorite days of the year!”
The midnight promotion brought in hundreds of customers back in 2019.
The ice cream shops will reopen at noon to serve thousands of customers at regular prices on one of the busiest days of the year.
Here’s a list of Gelati Celesti locations:
- Scott’s Addition (1400 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard)
- Gold’s Gym Plaza (8906 A West Broad Street)
- The Corner at Short Pump (11805 West Broad Street)
- Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road (3004 Stony Point Road)
- The Shops at Libbie and Grove (5808 Grove Avenue)
- Swift Creek Shopping Center (13487 Hull Street Road)
- Rutland Commons (9357 Atlee Road)
- Virginia Beach (754 First Colonial Road)