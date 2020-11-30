Gelati Celesti to open pop-up store in Mechanicsville

Gelati Celesti will be serving free ice cream this weekend to celebrate the opening of their Mechanicsville location. (Photo: Gelati Celesti)

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Gelati Celesti fans in Mechanicsville will soon be able to get their ice cream fix closer to home!

The popular ice cream shop will open its eighth location in Virginia as a pop-up store in Rutland Commons at 9357 Atlee Road, Suite 1105.

The store will open right before Christmas but in the meantime, the company’s ice cream truck will be serving pints and quarts in the parking lot. This weekend the truck will be serving free ice cream on Friday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 9 p.m.

The pop-up store will offer a menu of 13 house favorites and five rotating specials. Curbside pick-up is available and the store will be takeout only. Outdoor seating is limited.