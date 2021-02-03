Genworth laying off 95 Richmond-area employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-based insurance company Genworth Financial is laying off 95 employees, effective March 27.

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) Warn Notice was published Jan. 26. But Genworth officials say impacted workers were informed of the change two weeks ago.

“Given the uncertainty around closing the Oceanwide transaction, we (Genworth) are focusing on our plan to realign our expense structure, which includes impacts to people, processes and programs,” Public Relations Senior Manager Julie Westermann said. “This is not something we take lightly and we are committed to providing affected colleagues with the utmost care, compassion and support during this transaction.”

The announcement of these job cuts comes less than a month after Genworth’s long-delayed $2.7 billion plan to merge with Beijing-based company China Oceanwide was put on hold indefinitely.

According to a Jan. 4 release detailing the pause, Oceanwide says there are several factors contributing to the delay of the merger, including the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

“However, the merger agreement remains in effect, although either party is able to terminate the merger agreement at any time,” Genworth officials said in a statement. “Oceanwide has shared that it will continue to work towards closing the transaction, and Genworth remains open to completing the transaction if Oceanwide completes the remaining steps.”

Westermann says impacted Genworth employees will receive paid working or non-working notice, as well as severance benefits package and outplacement services.