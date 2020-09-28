Get in the holiday ‘spirit’ with Sam’s Club’s new wine advent calandar

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get your holiday “cheers” on this season with Sam’s Club’s new 12 Days of Wine advent calendar.

Each calendar has 12 187ml bottles of wine donning ugly Christmas sweaters. Boxes contain a variety of types including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Zinfandel and Rose’.

At $37.98 a calendar, this is a gift that won’t break the bank.

