Get organized! The Container Store opening first Richmond area location this weekend

SHORT PUMP, Va. (WRIC) — After delaying its opening from the summer of 2020, The Container Store is set to open its first location in the greater Richmond area on Saturday.

The 19,111-square-foot space at Short Pump Town Center is the fourth location for the Texas-based chain in Virginia, offering storage and organizational products. There is also a storefront in Washington, D.C.

Although Regional Director Jen Pape said that the property, owned by Pruit Associates and Australian-based Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), was fully constructed by the time summer rolled around last year, the company felt it would be ill-timed to open a new retail location at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We felt like the timing to open during the pandemic was not appropriate for the community, our customers and our employees,” Pape said. “We paused and then we were excited to restart the opening again.”

Pape said that the process to prepare the store for its March 20 opening picked back up at the end of 2020. Since then, The Container Store has hired more than 40 employees from the local area for its Short Pump location.

The chain has also partnered with Richmond-based social media influencers to promote its products.

The Container Store’s Short Pump location has an expanded closets department. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

“If customers come in the store or they follow local bloggers and organizers on Instagram or Facebook or TikTok, they’ll be able to learn that some of our influencers, they chose their favorite items,” Pape said. “If you come into the store and you walk around, you’ll actually see tags called out by each influencer by name, and it’ll say that it’s one of their top picks.”

“Sale” signs are displayed throughout the store in red, while the influencer tags are displayed in yellow. Each tag includes the name of the influencer who chose the item as something they use often or offer to their own clients.

“Kristen Ziegler is actually our partner organizer that will work with us and our customers in their homes to help solve their organizing solutions,” Pape said of the Minima Organizing & Redesign influencer. “Another influencer that we’re really pleased to be partnering with is Brittany Mullins from @EatingBirdFood, and she is a food blogger and recipe blogger, and she is actually going to be working with us on kitchen organization.”

Pape said that the new Short Pump location was constructed in the layout of The Container Store’s latest prototype. It is a medium-sized format, meaning there is slightly less room on the sales floor. However, there are markers all around the store to remind customers to maintain social distancing. Aisles also have signs one them to designate the direction in which customers should shop to avoid congestion in the store.

“We follow very strictly and adhere to all [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC protocols,” Pape said. “We have our own protocols around cleaning, sanitation, the health and safety of our employees, and we’re really proud and feel really comfortable that we manage capacity in the store, too.”

The checkout counters all have acrylic barriers between where the cashier and customer will stand, as well as hand sanitizer.

#TOMORROW: The @ContainerStore is opening in Short Pump. I got an inside tour of the 19,111-square-foot space. Stay with @8NEWS for details. pic.twitter.com/61mn3yRuZ3 — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) March 19, 2021

“You’re going to get a sense of inspiration and, when you’re thinking about ideas in your home, we’re here to help you,” Pape said. “We put a ton of investment into our new teams with training and product knowledge.”

However, even those who have been to another The Container Store location before will notice something different about the Short Pump store. The custom closets department has been expanded, allowing customers to walk through the space and get a feeling for how storage solutions might look in their home. Pape said that the new location also offers a grab-and-go area for customers who are looking to take home same-day solutions for them to put together themselves.

“We’re just excited to be in Richmond, and we’re excited to introduce The Container Store to the community,” Pape said. “We’re really proud of what we put together for the Richmond community and we know that we’re going to fill a need and a gap.”

The Container Store’s Short Pump location will also be donating a portion of its proceeds earned during the first month of opening to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

“We were so impressed at their far-reaching impact that they have in the greater metro area and we’re just really honored to work with them,” Pape said.

Even on Friday, many customers were already lining up to see if them could shop around the new location, not realizing that it does not open until Saturday.

The Container Store is connected to Arhaus located just outside the Short Pump Town Center. The location offers curbside pickup and virtual consultations for those who would prefer to avoid in-person shopping.