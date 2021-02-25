Golden Nugget proposes $400 million casino project for City of Richmond

In this Feb. 22, 2019 photo, players gather around a table of craps at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City N.J. Commercial casinos in 25 U.S. states won $43.6 billion from gamblers in 2019, an increase of nearly 4% from the previous year, according to a report issued late Wednesday, June 3, 2020, by The American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Golden Nugget Hotels & Casinos is the fifth company to throw their hat into the ring as the City of Richmond begins considering resort casino proposals. The project is expected to cost $400 million, with $70 million in donations going directly to schools and other community institutions.

Other Golden Nugget locations can be found in Nevada, Maryland, Texas and Mississippi.

An exact location for the project has not been announced yet. The company says they are actively negotiating with multiple land owners to secure a site that is six miles from downtown Richmond and 20 miles from the airport.

The proposed casino resort would be 950,000 square feet. The project includes a hotel with 177 rooms, an events center and 1,500 seat concert venue, four retail outlets, six restaurants, a martini lounge and pool with lazy river and cabanas.

Of that space, 93,000 square feet will be dedicated to gambling with 1,900 slot machines, 92 table games and 8 poker tables.

Included in Golden Nugget’s proposal is a Richmond Community Engagement Plan. The company says they will be promoting Virginia Based Minority Equity Ownership Participation by offering 5% equity ownership opportunities for minority partners. They also plan on offering local chefs and restaurants from “diverse communities” the ability to become 30% joint venture partners of the casino restaurants.

Part of the company’s social mission will be just upfront donations to city institutions. Golden Nugget plans to donate the following amounts: