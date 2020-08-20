Goochland County accepting applications for ‘Back to Business’ grant program

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County is accepting online applications for its “Back to Business” grant program.

The Goochland County Board of Supervisors approved and appropriated funds for the new grant program at their meeting on Aug. 4, 2020.

The grant aims to help support local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses will receive money for following Governor Ralph Northam’s reopening guidelines. Grants range from $5,000 to $10,000 based on the number of employees.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 1 or until funds are depleted.

