Goochland County expands small business grant program

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Small businesses looking to get back to business in Goochland County are now eligible for larger grants. Goochland County and Goochland Economic Development announced on Thursday that their Back to Business grant program will now offer aid ranging from $10,000 to $20,000.

The grants initially ranged between $5,000 to $10,000.

The money allocated to each business will be determine by the number of employees. For-profit businesses with 1 to 150 employees are eligible.

The grant aims to help support local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding from the programs come from the CARES act. The money is to be used for changes made to meet social distancing requirements, protective equipment, signage, thermometers, operation changes and technological improvements.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 15 or until funds are depleted.

The county says, all Goochland businesses are encouraged to visit http://www.GoochlandForBusiness.com/241/COVID-19-Business-Information, call Goochland County Economic Development at (804) 556-5862 or email them at GochlandForBusiness@goochlandva.us to learn more about how the Goochland Back to Business grant can assist their business.

