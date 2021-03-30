Goochland County venue hosting family-friendly outdoor event as wedding industry stalls

The Estate at River Run and The Lighting & Sound Company have partnered up to present Illuminate the Estate, a self-guided light show on the grounds of the wedding venue. (Photo: The Lighting & Sound Company)

MAIDENS, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County wedding venue The Estate at River Run is hosting an outdoor lighting extravaganza called Illuminate the Estate to help support small business in the greater Richmond area.

Guests can visit The Estate on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 for a self-guided stroll through the grounds to experience a light show timed to music, put together by Richmond-based The Lighting & Sound Company.

“We have worked with Maymont before to do Garden Glow,” said Ryan Williams, the Lighting & Sound Company Lead Project Manager. “It was a way to use inventory we already had, use the skills that we already had. We upgraded it a little bit by programming all of the lights in time with the music, so it’s more of a show instead of a scene.”

(Photo: The Lighting & Sound Company)

Kim Moody, luxury event planner and floral designer, is also the co-owner of The Estate at River Run, which transformed from a private residence into a wedding venue during the coronavirus pandemic. Unable to host weddings at The Estate with COVID-19-related restrictions in place, Moody and Williams collaborated to bring Illuminate the Estate to life.

“It’s really neat, I think, when you see creative people just get to do their thing and not necessarily have a client dictate the needs of lighting,” Moody said. “They got to program it to music and make it really fun and just this enjoyable family experience, and it’s really been incredible.”

Left out of grant funding and given no guidance on reopening beyond 50 people for an indoor social gathering or 100 people for an outdoor social gathering as of April 1, Moody said that the small businesses that make up the wedding and events industry have struggled tremendously during the pandemic. This event was a way to be proactive and provide job opportunities for the vendors who desperately want to work.

(Photo: The Lighting & Sound Company)

“For our entire industry, we just keep wondering if our vendor partnerships are going to still be around once all of this is over,” Moody said. “If you can just imagine just operating your own household only on 30 percent of what you make in a year, but still having all your same bills and children and expenses, it’s a pretty earth-shattering shock to your system.”

Although Moody said that the revenue from Illuminate the Estate does not even come close to making up what’s been lost over the course of the pandemic, it does help maintain vendor partnerships and get the word out about The Estate at River Run as an event venue.

“We both need to do anything we can to bring in some kind of revenue to keep our people employed,” Williams said. “It’s awesome to be able to, at least, give a job or two here to people who we value and expect work from us.”

Illuminate the Estate first opened on March 19 with a second showing on March 21. This Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. will be the final nights for the event.

“We’ve had great feedback so far, especially where the family dynamic is,” Moody said. “We’re not usually the kind of property that would invite kids out, and we’ve heard a lot of great feedback from their parents, just that this was the first night that they felt normal and the kids had been able to run around and have a good time.”

(Photo: The Lighting & Sound Company)

Williams said that the event has also provided positive exposure for both The Lighting & Sound Company and The Estate at River Run.

“It’s been great to get both of our names out there,” he said. “Right after this, the lights come down from here and then next week, we’re doing another outdoor walk-through event in Williamsburg. We’ve kind of been leaning into this outdoor, COVID-safe theme.”

But for The Estate at River Run, Moody estimated it will be at least another year and a half after the wedding and events industry is back up to full capacity under state restrictions before the industry as a whole is able to make up all the cashflow its lost.

(Photo: The West End Mom)

“We don’t have lobbyists and there’s nobody fighting for us in the House and Senate,” Moody said. “There’s only 52 Saturdays in a year, and every single weekend you have that’s a reschedule is profit that’s taken away in your future years.”

At this point, Moody said that she is operating off of deposits that we taken in 2018 for events that have now been pushed to 2022. Over the course of time, the costs of doing business have increased, but she said that she doesn’t feel comfortable asking clients to make up the difference.

Instead, The Estate at River Run is working to get as much construction done as possible while it remains closed for weddings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Illuminate the Estate allows residents to enjoy the light show put on by The Lighting & Sound Company, as well as the 62 acres of space at The Estate.

“The course of the walking path is really spread out,” Moody said. “We did limit the ticket times, so it’s a 45-minute time slot and the guest will park in the parking lot and then experience it on foot at their own pace.”

Masks and social distancing are required.

To make a reservation, click here.