Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia hiring with increased starting pay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia announced Monday it is hiring multiple positions at its retail locations.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwill is increasing its starting wages for entry-level positions to $11 an hour, and $13 an hour for lead positions.

In addition, Goodwill said it has created more flexible retail schedules within its stores to help parents with students in virtual or hybrid model school.

“Our hope is that the starting wage increase for these roles in our organization will help the immediate need for more associates as COVID-19, along with the recent closure of our retail locations for more than 60 days this spring, has impacted the lives of so many on our team,” said Mark Heinlein, Vice President of Workforce Development.

