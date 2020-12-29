Governor Northam announces industrial hemp company to arrive in Rockingham County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced today that Pure Shenandoah will invest nearly $3.3 million to establish an industrial hemp fiber processing and cannabidiol (CBD) oil extraction facility in the town of Elkton.

According to a press release sent out from the Office of the Governor, the facility will create 24 new jobs and has committed to purchasing 100 percent of its industrial hemp from Virginia growers, resulting in almost $5 million in payments to farmer’s in the commonwealth over the next three years.

“Virginia’s industrial hemp industry continues to experience tremendous growth, creating a wealth of opportunity across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam.“Projects like this one are an important part of diversifying our economy and developing new markets for industrial hemp. Our administration remains committed to supporting growers and processors as we work to ensure this crop has a sustainable future in Virginia.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Rockingham County and the Rockingham County Economic Development Authority to secure this project for the Commonwealth.

Governor Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund for the project, which Rockingham County will match with local funds.

Pure Shenandoah will be the first participant in Virginia’s Finest trademark program to source the hemp used in its products exclusively from the Commonwealth.