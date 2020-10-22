Grants remain for Petersburg small businesses impacted by COVID-19

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An opportunity remains for small businesses in Petersburg seeking financial relief amid the pandemic.

To secure funding, the City of Petersburg has opened its second round of applications, as funded by the CARES Act.

“With the goal of providing direct financial relief to businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19, the first round saw 166 total applicants,” officials wrote in a statement. “Overall, $212,750 was awarded to 78 local small businesses across all seven Wards in Petersburg.”

Eligibility for the second round of funding requires that businesses:

Are headquartered in Petersburg and has been operational for at least 12 months (as of 8/1/2019)

Pays taxes to the Commissioner of the Revenue and holds a valid business license

Has a Gross Annual Revenue of at least $25,000

Employs 30 Full-Time Employees (FTE) or fewer

Business owners with multiple businesses can only receive one grant

Second-round applications will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 30. Click here to apply.

