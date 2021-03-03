Hook & Reel seafood to move into former O’Charley’s

A new seafood restaurant is moving into the former O’Charley’s location on Forest Hill Avenue. (Photo 8News digital producer D’Andre Henderson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new seafood restaurant is moving into the former O’Charley’s location on Forest Hill Avenue.

Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar now has Richmond listed as one of its upcoming locations. The address listed is the same as the old O’Charley’s location.

Currently Hook and Reel says it has 50 locations nationwide. This will be the chain’s third location in Virginia.

The restaurant specializes in seafood boils, but also serves entrees like seafood spaghetti marinara.