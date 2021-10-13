How a supply shortage is impacting Ukrop’s Thanksgiving meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pandemic-related shortages will even impact Thanksgiving dinner this year.

A Richmond favorite, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, said in a statement they will not have fully cooked turkeys available this year and will be offering a limited Thanksgiving menu.

“Unfortunately, we just heard from our supplier that the order we placed months ago will not be fulfilled. We immediately began looking for turkeys elsewhere but have not been successful,” Ukrop’s said.

Ukrop’s like nearly every business in America has been facing a number of pandemic-related challenges like ingredient, packaging, transportation and labor shortages.

The business has adjusted its holiday meal offerings in response to the turkey shortage. A holiday package containing Ukrop’s most popular Thanksgiving products as well as a spiral ham dinner option will be available. However, due to the shortages, Urkop’s will only be taking 2,400 orders.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas are among our most favorite times of the year,” Ukrop’s said. “We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure as many of our products as possible are available for you and your family to enjoy during the upcoming holidays.

Ukrop’s is advising customers that even though they have made these adjustments they could still experience unexpected ingredient and packaging issues.

“The best chance of avoiding disappointment is to order early,” Urkop’s said.

Ukrops will start taking orders online for holiday sides and ham dinners on Oct. 15. The last day to place an order, while supplies last, is Nov. 22 at noon.