Island Shrimp Co. to open second location in Rocketts Landing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Expanding from its only current location in Chesterfield Towne Center, Island Shrimp Co. will open up a second location at Rocketts Landing in March 2022.

The local restaurant group HOUSEpitality Family owns the restaurant and the new location will be located next to The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing in the space that was formerly occupied by Conch Republic.

The first location opened its doors in 2019.

According to a release by HOUSEpitality Family, the new location will offer the flavors of the tropics for a “city-inspired” port-to-plate experience in an artistic seaside environment.

“We’re looking forward to adding another HOUSEpitality Family concept at Rocketts Landing, an area that has been special to us since we opened The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing in 2009,” said Kevin Healy, owner of HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group. “At the time, The Boathouse was the first restaurant to utilize the riverfront location along the James and our whole team is excited that the second location of Island Shrimp Co. will be right on the water.”

The restaurant will have menu items like garlic shrump, lumpia and lobster and shrimp fried rice, and the drink menu will feature beach-inspired cocktails like hurricanes and pain killers.

The restaurant is currently hiring for many positions.