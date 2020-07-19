It’s National Ice Cream Day. Here’s the scoop on sweet deals

(WRIC/CNN Newsource) — Save room for dessert because Sunday, July 19 is National Ice Cream Day.

The unofficial holiday falls in the middle of a month dedicated to the sweet treat. The origins of ice cream are believed to have taken place thousands of years ago when Persians put snow in a bowl with juice. Later, the Chinese started freezing diary with salt and ice in 697 A.D. Antonio Latin is credited with crafting a more modern-day version of the ice cream. He created a milk-based sorbet in Naples, Italy, in 1642.

8News has compiled a list of all the sweet deals we could find. Here’s the scoop:

  • Gelesti Celesti
    • Customers who stop and enjoy a scoop (or two) at regular prices can win all sorts of treats, including Gelati Celesti shirts and gift cards. Store hours are noon until 10 p.m.
  • Baskin Robbins
    • Celebrate on July 19th with a FREE SCOOP and $0 delivery fee on orders $15+ through DoorDash! Use promo code BASKINSCOOP on DoorDash.com or in the DoorDash app to redeem.
  • Dairy Queen
    • $1 off any size dipped cone through the mobile app.
  • Cold Stone Creamery
    • Buy-one-get-one free Creations ice cream by joining the Cold Stone Club.
  • Insomnia Cookies
    • As part of the BOGO (Buy one, get one) bonanza promotion, Cookie’wiches and BOGO 12-Packs are available through Sunday

