It’s National Ice Cream Day. Here’s the scoop on sweet deals

(WRIC/CNN Newsource) — Save room for dessert because Sunday, July 19 is National Ice Cream Day.

The unofficial holiday falls in the middle of a month dedicated to the sweet treat. The origins of ice cream are believed to have taken place thousands of years ago when Persians put snow in a bowl with juice. Later, the Chinese started freezing diary with salt and ice in 697 A.D. Antonio Latin is credited with crafting a more modern-day version of the ice cream. He created a milk-based sorbet in Naples, Italy, in 1642.

8News has compiled a list of all the sweet deals we could find. Here’s the scoop:

Gelesti Celesti Customers who stop and enjoy a scoop (or two) at regular prices can win all sorts of treats, including Gelati Celesti shirts and gift cards. Store hours are noon until 10 p.m.

Baskin Robbins Celebrate on July 19 th with a FREE SCOOP and $0 delivery fee on orders $15+ through DoorDash! Use promo code BASKINSCOOP on DoorDash.com or in the DoorDash app to redeem.

Dairy Queen $1 off any size dipped cone through the mobile app.

Cold Stone Creamery Buy-one-get-one free Creations ice cream by joining the Cold Stone Club.

Insomnia Cookies As part of the BOGO (Buy one, get one) bonanza promotion, Cookie’wiches and BOGO 12-Packs are available through Sunday



Have you heard of anymore National Ice Cream Day specials? Let us know at news@wric.com.