Jamaica House finds a new home in Richmond’s Art District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jamaica House Restaurant has found a new home in the City of Richmond.

The Richmond favorite for Jamaican cuisine will move from its Virginia Commonwealth University location to the Arts District. The restaurant reopens Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The restaurant’s new 2,100-square-foot home, located at 416 W. Broad Street, aims to provide customers with more space, more seating and an expanded menu – in addition to a larger takeout window and bar.

Major improvements at the new Jamaica House location include additional seating for up to 40 people

“Moving into this fantastic new space gave us a great opportunity to try some new things and expand our offerings a bit,” said Carana Ives, owner of Jamaica House. “Not only do we have more seating and an expanded kitchen, but we’re now able to add some customer favorites from Carena’s Jamaican Grille and try a few new traditional dishes as well. It was also a chance to create a long-overdue, comfortable dine-in experience that we really lacked in our former home.”

Staples of Jamaica House, including the restaurant’s famous curry goat, jerk chicken, and oxtails, remain, alongside new menu additions inspired by Ives’ sister restaurant, Carena’s Jamaican Grille in South Richmond. New dishes include Appleton Rum-glazed baby back ribs, fresh salmon in a creamy coconut sauce, spicy jerk wings, and a chickpea and butternut squash bowl over fresh spinach and rice.

A new website, developed by Boulevard Creative, will launch this week. Click here to learn more.

