Kings Dominion to open for first time since pandemic hit with ‘Taste of the Season’

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion is gearing up to open for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit with a limited-capacity holiday experience.

The new outdoor event is called Taste of the Season, which features holiday-themed food and drinks.

“There’s 25 unique sweet and savory tastings. I’ve gotten to try some of them and they are absolutely mouth-watering, whether you want a fried pecan pie or maybe a wintertime turkey stew, there’s something for everyone,” said Communications Manager Maggie Sellers, “Santa’s mixologist has crafted some naughty or nice drinks, so any of drinks will be made alcoholic or non-alcoholic.”

The park typically opens in the spring, but because of the virus, its gates have remained closed.

“2020, I think everybody can agree, has been a roller coaster of a year, but we are just so excited to finally be able to welcome our guests back,” Sellers told 8News.

The park is split up into five “neighborhoods” full of lights, tastings, rides and more. Guests can participate in festive activities and get their photo taken with Santa.

For those who want their roller coaster fix, two will be open during the experience: Delirium and Dominator.

“It’s not your key summer event, but we will be able to have a majority of the park open so you can walk around, you can see your favorite rides and visit your favorite locations,” said Sellers.

The entire experience is designed to be safe during the pandemic. Temperature checks, health screenings, masks and social distancing are all a part of the park’s plan.

“When guests come to Taste of the Season, they’re going to notice some changes right away from the second they come into the parking lot,” Sellers added.

Because the experience is limited-capacity, guests must make a reservation online. When you make your reservation, you can purchase a “tasting card” to try the holiday dishes.

Taste of the Season is open on select dates from Dec. 5 to Dec. 27 from 2 to 8 p.m.

