Kings Dominion Vice President and General Manager to retire

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — After 47 years, Kings Dominion Vice President and General Manager Tony Johnson is retiring.

According to a Tuesday release, Johnson will officially step down on January 3, 2021.

Under his tenure, the amusement park launched its first hybrid roller coaster, Twisted Timbers, as well as its first immersive holiday entertainment experience, WinterFest.

“I have been fortunate to have worked with so many wonderful people while at Kings Dominion, with Cedar Fair and throughout the industry while helping bring smiles to so many guests,” Johnson said. “Our industry is unlike any other because we bring high technology and old fashioned hospitality together to create lasting memories for both our guests and associates. I look forward to returning to the park as a guest and seeing what terrific new things they have in store.”

Johnson began his career at Kings Dominion in 1974, working summers in the park’s Lion Country Safari area. He joined the management team full time in 1984.

Bridgette Bywater will be succeeding Johnson in the role. She is the Corporate Director of Operations at Kings Dominion parent company Cedar Fair.