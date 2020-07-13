Kroger cashiers stop giving customers coins for change amid shortage spurred by pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – A reported coin shortage across the U.S. means changes for Kroger customers.

The grocery chain said customers will no longer receive coins as change thanks to a shortage attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, according to WXIN.

The pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins, according to the Federal Reserve:

In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint’s production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees.

Kroger spokesman Eric Halvorson said customers will have two options at Kroger stores: they can have their change added to their Kroger loyalty card for a future purchase or round up their purchase and donate the amount to local food banks.

From Kroger:

Until the shortage abates, customers paying with cash will have two easy options. Cashiers will advise them that, instead of returning coins as change, the amount will be added to the loyalty card and will automatically be applied to the customers’ next Kroger purchase. Cashiers will also offer the opportunity to “round up,” to donate that change to the Zero Hunger|Zero Waste Foundation, supporting the service of their local food bank.

Halvorson said shoppers will be alerted to the changes by signs that will be placed in stores in the coming days.