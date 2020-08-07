Kroger Mid-Atlantic relocating office to Richmond area from Roanoke

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic is moving their division office from Roanoke to the Richmond area for the start of 2021, the company announced this week.

The new office will be located at 140 East Shore Drive in Glen Allen and Kroger says the reason for moving their division office is to be “better equipped and positioned to serve and support all markets throughout Kroger Mid-Atlantic.”

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division operates stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. The company first arrived in the Richmond area in 2000 and currently has 18 stores.

8News asked Kroger how they settled on establishing the new office in Glen Allen, Kroger Mid-Atlantic corporate affairs manager Allison McGee said, “Kroger looked at several possible office spaces in the area and the space at 140 East Shore Drive in Glen Allen was the right fit for our team and needs.”

All 100 associates are being offered opportunities to remain with the Company, options include relocation to Richmond as well as local opportunities with the company. The company’s warehouse operations, logistics and its Roanoke district leadership team will remain in Roanoke. Allison McGee – Kroger Mid-Atlantic corporate affairs manager

Relocation plans are being finalized for when the official date of transition from Roanoke to Richmond will occur for employees.