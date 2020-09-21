Kroger to relocate Mid-Atlantic office to Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic will be relocating its division office from Roanoke to Richmond by early 2021. The office will be located on East Shore Drive in Glen Allen.

According to Kroger, the move will bring around 70 jobs to the region. Some of these positions will be relocations and some will be new hires.

“The Three Chopt District and all of Henrico County are excited to welcome Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division Headquarters to Innsbrook,” says Chairman of the Henrico Board of Supervisors Tommy Branin. “Kroger has been a part of many peoples’ lives in Henrico for many years, and the addition of the new executives and employees to our community is fantastic.”

The office will manage Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region which is comprised of 110 stores in five states.

