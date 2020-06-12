Kroger will return to normal operating hours on Sunday

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger announced its Mid-Atlantic stores will return to their normal hours of operation this weekend.

Starting Sunday, June 14, stores will open at their normal schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight. For the last three months, Krogers nationwide altered their hours in response to the coronavirus.

Even with the extended store hours, Kroger said it will continue taking the following safety precautions:

  • Limited store capacity
  • Evenhanded daily sanitation
  • Plexiglas barriers at registers
  • Social distancing decals throughout the store
  • Providing associates with PPE
  • Taking employee’s temperature
  • Continuing to expand curbside pick up and delivery

“The health, safety and well-being of our associates, customers and communities remains our top priority,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The expanded hours will allow for more social distancing of our customers. We will still utilize the same stringent sanitation requirements throughout our locations and ask that customers continue to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping.”  

Visit Kroger’s website to find your store’s hours.

