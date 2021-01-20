Lidl will give $200 to employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To help encourage its workforce to get vaccinated, Lidl announced it will give $200 in extra pay to employees who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said this payment will help offset the costs of getting the shot such as travel costs and childcare. Lidl also said it will accommodate employee schedules for vaccine appointments.

According to an internal survey, Lidl said nearly 8 in 10 of its employees plan to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“We are proud to provide our employees the resources they need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine free of any obstacles,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US, in the announcement. “From the outset of the pandemic, we have worked hard to put the health and safety of our employees first.”

Back in January, the grocery chain began offering medical coverage to all full and part-time employees, no matter how many hours they worked a week. In March, Lidl said it a “first-in-the-industry program” with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to give all its employees access to COVID-19 medical coverage at no cost.

“From offering free COVID-19 healthcare to our entire workforce, to installing hospital-grade air filtration in our stores and warehouses to assure cleaner and healthier air, Lidl has made it a priority to adapt our policies to work better for our people during this pandemic,” Fieber said.

You can find out more about how Lidl is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic online here.