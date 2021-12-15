LIST: 50 high-paying jobs in Richmond – is yours on the list?

by: Stacker.com

software develouper quiality assurance analyst testers

RICHMOND, Va. (Stacker) — As the great Dolly Parton said, “Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin'” — but how does your paycheck stack up against some of the region’s best-paying jobs?

In the Richmond metro area, the annual mean wage is $55,630 or 1.2% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $271,240. In our list of the 50 highest-paying jobs in our region, you won’t be surprised to see that medical professionals made the cut, some of the other positions may surprise you. Read the list to find out if your career is on the list.

50 HIGHEST-PAYING JOBS IN RICHMOND

electrical engineer
#50. Electrical engineers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530

National
– Annual mean salary: $105,990
– Employment: 185,220
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

Database administrators and architects
49. Database administrators and architects

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $100,080
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890

National
– Annual mean salary: $101,090
– Employment: 133,630
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

physical therapist
48. Physical therapists

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $100,180
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020

National
– Annual mean salary: $91,680
– Employment: 220,870
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— El Centro, CA ($143,500)
— Modesto, CA ($123,370)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
47. Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $101,510
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $186,870
– Employment: 83,550
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430)

software develouper quiality assurance analyst testers
46. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $103,770
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,870

National
– Annual mean salary: $114,270
– Employment: 1,476,800
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

Electronics engineers
45. Electronics engineers, except computer

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $104,220
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250

National
– Annual mean salary: $112,320
– Employment: 122,320
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
44. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $108,560
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,240

National
– Annual mean salary: $99,680
– Employment: 288,150
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rochester, NY ($150,650)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)
— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

nurse practitioners
Nurse practitioners

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $108,620
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,290

National
– Annual mean salary: $114,510
– Employment: 211,280
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)
— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Chemical engineers
42. Chemical engineers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $109,260
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $114,820
– Employment: 25,770
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($158,110)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750

Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
41. Transportation, storage and distribution managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $109,590
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

veterinarians
40. Veterinarians

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $109,840
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360

National
– Annual mean salary: $108,350
– Employment: 73,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)
— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Information security analysts
39. Information security analysts

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $110,130
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350

National
– Annual mean salary: $107,580
– Employment: 138,000
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

Physician assistants
38. Physician assistants

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $111,800
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390

National
– Annual mean salary: $116,080
– Employment: 125,280
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($168,220)
— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Nurse midwives
37. Nurse midwives

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $113,780
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,540
– Employment: 7,120
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

Training and development managers
36. Training and development managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $113,800
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,920
– Employment: 38,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

Commercial pilots
35. Commercial pilots

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $115,190
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)
— Medford, OR ($152,730)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

Computer network architects
34. Computer network architects

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $116,900
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870

National
– Annual mean salary: $119,230
– Employment: 159,350
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

Atmospheric and space scientists
33. Atmospheric and space scientists

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $116,950
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $100,550
– Employment: 10,210
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)

Aerospace engineers
32. Aerospace engineers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $119,700
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $121,110
– Employment: 60,630
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)

Nuclear engineers
31. Nuclear engineers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $119,800
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,130
– Employment: 15,700
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($140,060)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($139,530)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,680)

Purchasing managers
30. Purchasing managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $120,480
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390

National
– Annual mean salary: $132,660
– Employment: 70,960
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)
— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

Medical and health services managers
29. Medical and health services managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $120,560
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,320

National
– Annual mean salary: $118,800
– Employment: 402,540
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)
— Madera, CA ($168,090)

Sales engineers
28. Sales engineers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $122,100
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410

National
– Annual mean salary: $117,270
– Employment: 63,780
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

Industrial production managers
27. Industrial production managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $122,620
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570

National
– Annual mean salary: $118,190
– Employment: 179,570
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)
— Florence, SC ($167,660)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

Human resources managers
26. Human resources managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $123,120
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720

National
– Annual mean salary: $134,580
– Employment: 156,600
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

Optometrists eye exam
25. Optometrists

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $123,400
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 36,690
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Columbia, SC ($228,340)
— New Haven, CT ($186,950)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

Computer hardware engineers
24. Computer hardware engineers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $124,420
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $126,140
– Employment: 64,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

Pharmacists
23. Pharmacists

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $125,190
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,820

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,460
– Employment: 315,470
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madera, CA ($165,350)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Economics teachers, postsecondary
22. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $130,120
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $123,720
– Employment: 13,080
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)
— Rochester, NY ($175,010)
— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)

General and operations managers
21. General and operations managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $131,300
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,640

National
– Annual mean salary: $125,740
– Employment: 2,347,420
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

Architectural and engineering managers
20. Architectural and engineering managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $140,630
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600

National
– Annual mean salary: $158,100
– Employment: 195,900
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)
— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

lawyers
19. Lawyers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $141,270
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,570

National
– Annual mean salary: $148,910
– Employment: 658,120
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Sales managers
18. Sales managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $143,680
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990

National
– Annual mean salary: $147,580
– Employment: 390,170
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)
— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

compensation and benefits managers
17. Compensation and benefits managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $144,120
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $137,160
– Employment: 16,340
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

Podiatrists
16. Podiatrists

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $144,190
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $151,110
– Employment: 9,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

natural sciences manages
15. Natural sciences managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $148,360
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180

National
– Annual mean salary: $154,930
– Employment: 75,870
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

marketing managers
14. Marketing managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $154,350
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770

National
– Annual mean salary: $154,470
– Employment: 270,200
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

financial managers
13. Financial managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $157,650
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $151,510
– Employment: 653,080
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

computer information systems managers
12. Computer and information systems managers

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $159,720
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,580

National
– Annual mean salary: $161,730
– Employment: 457,290
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

Personal financial advisors
11. Personal financial advisors

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $160,670
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020

National
– Annual mean salary: $122,490
– Employment: 218,050
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)
— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

dentists
10. Dentists, general

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $164,410
– #180 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470

National
– Annual mean salary: $180,830
– Employment: 95,920
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)
— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Nurse anesthetists
9. Nurse anesthetists

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $180,090
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160

National
– Annual mean salary: $189,190
– Employment: 41,960
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)
— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

Family medicine physicians
8. Family medicine physicians

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $192,170
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500

National
– Annual mean salary: $214,370
– Employment: 98,590
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)
— Napa, CA ($302,040)
— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Pediatricians, general
7. Pediatricians, general

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $196,140
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $184,570
– Employment: 27,550
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)
— State College, PA ($275,730)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

Anesthesiologists
6. Anesthesiologists

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $224,140
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $271,440
– Employment: 28,590
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390)
— Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350)
— Tallahassee, FL ($303,600)

Psychiatrists
5. Psychiatrists

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $235,910
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $217,100
– Employment: 25,540
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

General internal medicine physicians
4. General internal medicine physicians

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $239,000
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600

National
– Annual mean salary: $210,960
– Employment: 50,600
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rochester, MN ($315,830)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)
— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

chief executives
3. Chief executives

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $240,660
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920

National
– Annual mean salary: $197,840
– Employment: 202,360
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)
— Midland, TX ($269,360)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $269,760
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $251,650
– Employment: 37,900
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)
— Akron, OH ($297,710)
— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

Obstetricians and gynecologists
1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $271,240
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $239,120
– Employment: 18,900
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)
— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)
— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

Methodology

Stacker, a company that uses data to tell stories, collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Richmond, Virginia, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020.

