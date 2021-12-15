LIST: 50 high-paying jobs in Richmond – is yours on the list?

RICHMOND, Va. (Stacker) — As the great Dolly Parton said, “Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin'” — but how does your paycheck stack up against some of the region’s best-paying jobs?
In the Richmond metro area, the annual mean wage is $55,630 or 1.2% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $271,240. In our list of the 50 highest-paying jobs in our region, you won’t be surprised to see that medical professionals made the cut, some of the other positions may surprise you. Read the list to find out if your career is on the list.
50 HIGHEST-PAYING JOBS IN RICHMOND
#50. Electrical engineers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,990
– Employment: 185,220
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)
49. Database administrators and architects
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $100,080
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,090
– Employment: 133,630
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)
48. Physical therapists
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $100,180
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,680
– Employment: 220,870
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— El Centro, CA ($143,500)
— Modesto, CA ($123,370)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)
47. Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $101,510
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $186,870
– Employment: 83,550
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430)
46. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $103,770
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,870
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,270
– Employment: 1,476,800
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)
45. Electronics engineers, except computer
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $104,220
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,320
– Employment: 122,320
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)
44. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $108,560
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,680
– Employment: 288,150
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rochester, NY ($150,650)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)
— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)
Nurse practitioners
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $108,620
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,510
– Employment: 211,280
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)
— Salinas, CA ($155,310)
42. Chemical engineers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $109,260
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,820
– Employment: 25,770
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($158,110)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750
41. Transportation, storage and distribution managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $109,590
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)
40. Veterinarians
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $109,840
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,350
– Employment: 73,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)
— Akron, OH ($150,330)
39. Information security analysts
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $110,130
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,580
– Employment: 138,000
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)
38. Physician assistants
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $111,800
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,080
– Employment: 125,280
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($168,220)
— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)
37. Nurse midwives
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $113,780
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,540
– Employment: 7,120
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)
36. Training and development managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $113,800
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,920
– Employment: 38,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)
35. Commercial pilots
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $115,190
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)
— Medford, OR ($152,730)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)
34. Computer network architects
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $116,900
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,230
– Employment: 159,350
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)
33. Atmospheric and space scientists
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $116,950
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,550
– Employment: 10,210
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)
32. Aerospace engineers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $119,700
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,110
– Employment: 60,630
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)
31. Nuclear engineers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $119,800
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,130
– Employment: 15,700
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($140,060)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($139,530)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,680)
30. Purchasing managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $120,480
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $132,660
– Employment: 70,960
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)
— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)
29. Medical and health services managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $120,560
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,800
– Employment: 402,540
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)
— Madera, CA ($168,090)
28. Sales engineers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $122,100
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,270
– Employment: 63,780
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)
27. Industrial production managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $122,620
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,190
– Employment: 179,570
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)
— Florence, SC ($167,660)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)
26. Human resources managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $123,120
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,580
– Employment: 156,600
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)
25. Optometrists
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $123,400
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,440
– Employment: 36,690
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Columbia, SC ($228,340)
— New Haven, CT ($186,950)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)
24. Computer hardware engineers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $124,420
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $126,140
– Employment: 64,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)
23. Pharmacists
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $125,190
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,820
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,460
– Employment: 315,470
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madera, CA ($165,350)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)
22. Economics teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $130,120
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,720
– Employment: 13,080
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)
— Rochester, NY ($175,010)
— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)
21. General and operations managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $131,300
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,740
– Employment: 2,347,420
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)
20. Architectural and engineering managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $140,630
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,100
– Employment: 195,900
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)
— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)
19. Lawyers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $141,270
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,910
– Employment: 658,120
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)
18. Sales managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $143,680
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,580
– Employment: 390,170
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)
— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)
17. Compensation and benefits managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $144,120
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $137,160
– Employment: 16,340
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)
16. Podiatrists
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $144,190
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,110
– Employment: 9,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)
15. Natural sciences managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $148,360
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $154,930
– Employment: 75,870
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)
14. Marketing managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $154,350
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $154,470
– Employment: 270,200
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)
13. Financial managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $157,650
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,510
– Employment: 653,080
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)
12. Computer and information systems managers
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $159,720
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $161,730
– Employment: 457,290
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)
11. Personal financial advisors
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $160,670
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,490
– Employment: 218,050
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)
— Tyler, TX ($169,690)
10. Dentists, general
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $164,410
– #180 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $180,830
– Employment: 95,920
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)
— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)
9. Nurse anesthetists
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $180,090
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $189,190
– Employment: 41,960
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)
— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)
8. Family medicine physicians
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $192,170
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $214,370
– Employment: 98,590
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)
— Napa, CA ($302,040)
— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)
7. Pediatricians, general
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $196,140
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $184,570
– Employment: 27,550
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)
— State College, PA ($275,730)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)
6. Anesthesiologists
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $224,140
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $271,440
– Employment: 28,590
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390)
— Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350)
— Tallahassee, FL ($303,600)
5. Psychiatrists
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $235,910
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $217,100
– Employment: 25,540
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)
4. General internal medicine physicians
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $239,000
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $210,960
– Employment: 50,600
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rochester, MN ($315,830)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)
— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)
3. Chief executives
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $240,660
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $197,840
– Employment: 202,360
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)
— Midland, TX ($269,360)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)
2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $269,760
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $251,650
– Employment: 37,900
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)
— Akron, OH ($297,710)
— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)
1. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Richmond, VA
– Annual mean salary: $271,240
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $239,120
– Employment: 18,900
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)
— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)
— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)
Methodology
Stacker, a company that uses data to tell stories, collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Richmond, Virginia, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020.