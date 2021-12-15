LIST: 50 high-paying jobs in Richmond – is yours on the list?

RICHMOND, Va. (Stacker) — As the great Dolly Parton said, “Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin'” — but how does your paycheck stack up against some of the region’s best-paying jobs?

In the Richmond metro area, the annual mean wage is $55,630 or 1.2% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $271,240. In our list of the 50 highest-paying jobs in our region, you won’t be surprised to see that medical professionals made the cut, some of the other positions may surprise you. Read the list to find out if your career is on the list.

50 HIGHEST-PAYING JOBS IN RICHMOND

Canva

#50. Electrical engineers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

Jacob L. // Shutterstock

49. Database administrators and architects

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $100,080

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

48. Physical therapists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $100,180

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 220,870

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Canva

47. Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $101,510

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $186,870

– Employment: 83,550

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

46. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $103,770

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

BDUK fibre // flickr

45. Electronics engineers, except computer

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $104,220

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– Employment: 122,320

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

44. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $108,560

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Nurse practitioners

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $108,620

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

42. Chemical engineers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $109,260

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

41. Transportation, storage and distribution managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $109,590

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

Austin Community College // Flickr

40. Veterinarians

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $109,840

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– Employment: 73,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

EU2017EE // Flickr

39. Information security analysts

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $110,130

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– Employment: 138,000

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

38. Physician assistants

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $111,800

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080

– Employment: 125,280

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons

37. Nurse midwives

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $113,780

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,540

– Employment: 7,120

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

36. Training and development managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $113,800

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

35. Commercial pilots

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $115,190

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

IBM Research // Flickr

34. Computer network architects

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $116,900

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

U.S. Department of State // Wikimedia Commons

33. Atmospheric and space scientists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $116,950

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 10,210

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)

IBM Research // Flickr

32. Aerospace engineers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $119,700

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,110

– Employment: 60,630

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)

IAEA Imagebank // Flickr

31. Nuclear engineers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $119,800

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,130

– Employment: 15,700

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($140,060)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($139,530)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,680)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

30. Purchasing managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $120,480

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

29. Medical and health services managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $120,560

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

28. Sales engineers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $122,100

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

27. Industrial production managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $122,620

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

Jacob L. // Shutterstock

26. Human resources managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $123,120

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

25. Optometrists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $123,400

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 36,690

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

24. Computer hardware engineers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $124,420

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

23. Pharmacists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $125,190

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,820



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

22. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $130,120

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $123,720

– Employment: 13,080

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)

— Rochester, NY ($175,010)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)

Pixabay

21. General and operations managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $131,300

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,640



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

Pixabay

20. Architectural and engineering managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $140,630

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

19. Lawyers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $141,270

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,570



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Employment: 658,120

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Canva

18. Sales managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $143,680

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

Pixabay

17. Compensation and benefits managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $144,120

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $137,160

– Employment: 16,340

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

Canva

16. Podiatrists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $144,190

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,110

– Employment: 9,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

NTNU // Flickr

15. Natural sciences managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $148,360

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

14. Marketing managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $154,350

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

Canva

13. Financial managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $157,650

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

12. Computer and information systems managers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $159,720

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

11. Personal financial advisors

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $160,670

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

Canva

10. Dentists, general

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $164,410

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830

– Employment: 95,920

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Canva

9. Nurse anesthetists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $180,090

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $189,190

– Employment: 41,960

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

Canva

8. Family medicine physicians

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $192,170

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370

– Employment: 98,590

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Canva

7. Pediatricians, general

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $196,140

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570

– Employment: 27,550

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

Canva

6. Anesthesiologists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $224,140

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $271,440

– Employment: 28,590

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350)

— Tallahassee, FL ($303,600)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

5. Psychiatrists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $235,910

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100

– Employment: 25,540

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

Canva

4. General internal medicine physicians

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $239,000

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960

– Employment: 50,600

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

3. Chief executives

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $240,660

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920



National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

Unsplash

2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $269,760

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $251,650

– Employment: 37,900

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

Canva

1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $271,240

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120

– Employment: 18,900

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

Methodology

Stacker, a company that uses data to tell stories, collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Richmond, Virginia, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020.