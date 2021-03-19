LIST: The 50 highest-paying jobs in Richmond

(STACKER) — You may be in the market for a new job or considering a career change. Or you may be curious about how much the surgeon who lives next door puts in the bank every two weeks. Whatever your motivation, we have the answer to your questions about the top-paying jobs in the Richmond area.

Stacker, a media company that specializes in telling stories with data, collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Richmond, Virginia, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Richmond, the annual mean wage is $52,620, or 1.6% lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $280,200. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Industrial engineers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $96,550

#71 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 960

National

Annual mean salary: $92,660

Employment: 291,710

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850) Billings, MT ($124,350) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)



49. Veterinarians

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $96,930

#161 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320

National

Annual mean salary: $104,820

Employment: 74,540

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960) Lubbock, TX ($176,730) Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230



48. Information security analysts

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $97,130

#71 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,190

National

Annual mean salary: $104,210

Employment: 125,570

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)



47. Physical therapists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $97,750

#49 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,130

National

Annual mean salary: $90,170

Employment: 233,350

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Yuba City, CA ($116,360) Bakersfield, CA ($116,120) Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)



46. Electrical engineers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $98,650

#103 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 690

National

Annual mean salary: $103,480

Employment: 185,570

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450) Salinas, CA ($129,850) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)



45. Computer systems analysts

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $100,810

#23 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,670

National

Annual mean salary: $96,160

Employment: 589,060

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540



44. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $102,110

#98 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,410

National

Annual mean salary: $111,620

Employment: 1,406,870

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)



43. Mechanical engineers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $102,270

#35 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,040

National

Annual mean salary: $93,540

Employment: 306,990

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270) Lake Charles, LA ($120,950



42. Physician assistants

Richmond, VA.

Annual mean salary: $103,570

#221 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 380

National

Annual mean salary: $112,410

Employment: 120,090

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Salinas, CA ($161,370) Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250) Waterbury, CT ($154,550)



41. Radiation therapists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $105,210

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $91,620

Employment: 17,860

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,300) San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($126,260) Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,720



40. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $105,740

#27 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $98,770

Employment: 127,180

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: New Haven, CT ($136,130) Kennewick-Richland, WA ($135,240) Trenton, NJ ($134,540



39. Nurse midwives

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $109,550

#20 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $108,810

Employment: 6,930

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450) San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)



38. Computer network architects

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $111,320

#58 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 930

National

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 152,420

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400) Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)



37. Economists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $111,670

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $116,630

Employment: 19,000

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($154,540) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,010)



36. Nurse practitioners

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $112,310

#126 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,250

National

Annual mean salary: $111,840

Employment: 200,600

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060) Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150



35. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $112,940

#26 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $119,160

Employment: 13,270

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320) San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)



34. Medical and health services managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $116,610

#91 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,430

National

Annual mean salary: $115,160

Employment: 394,910

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)



33. Aerospace engineers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $116,910

#26 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $119,220

Employment: 63,200

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)



32. Optometrists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $116,960

#99 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $122,980

Employment: 39,420

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460) Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490) Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)



31. Nuclear engineers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $117,250

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $120,700

Employment: 15,850

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,420) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($145,330) Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,270)



30. Purchasing managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $117,430

#86 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 380

National

Annual mean salary: $128,400

Employment: 72,100

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560) Morgantown, WV ($163,830) Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)



29. Computer hardware engineers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $117,740

#27 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 67,880

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210) Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740) Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)



28. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $117,900

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 380

National

Annual mean salary: $103,320

Employment: 132,040

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)



27. Sales engineers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $119,600

#28 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 510

National

Annual mean salary: $112,780

Employment: 63,550

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150) Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)



26. Training and development managers

Richmond, Va/

Annual mean salary: $119,890

#44 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $123,470

Employment: 38,510

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)



25. Human resources managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $127,250

#53 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 640

National

Annual mean salary: $129,570

Employment: 154,800

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)



24. Personal financial advisors

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $128,820

#40 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,160

National

Annual mean salary: $119,290

Employment: 210,190

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Montgomery, AL ($178,100) Santa Fe, NM ($173,970) San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)



Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

23. Pharmacists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $128,920

#132 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,870

National

Annual mean salary: $125,510

Employment: 311,200

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Tyler, TX ($161,790) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250) Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)



22. General and operations managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $132,350

#40 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,790

National

Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 2,400,280

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060) Trenton, NJ ($173,050) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)



21. Podiatrists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $132,460

#30 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $142,680

Employment: 9,770

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760) Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190) Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)



20. Industrial production managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $134,890

#26 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 520

National

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 185,790

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Florence, SC ($158,000) Boulder, CO ($149,990) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)



19. Architectural and engineering managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $144,250

#93 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 550

National

Annual mean salary: $152,930

Employment: 194,250

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310) Amarillo, TX ($198,010) Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)



18. Lawyers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $144,400

#28 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,390

National

Annual mean salary: $145,300

Employment: 657,170

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)



17. Actuaries

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $144,700

#4 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $120,970

Employment: 22,260

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850) Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)



16. Compensation and benefits managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $145,330

#15 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $134,210

Employment: 16,900

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430) New Haven, CT ($179,310)



15. Sales managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $151,530

#38 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 910

National

Annual mean salary: $141,690

Employment: 402,600

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220) Trenton, NJ ($178,020) Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)



14. Natural sciences managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $154,360

#21 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $145,450

Employment: 67,720

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910) Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)



13. Computer and information systems managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $157,740

#27 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,490

National

Annual mean salary: $156,390

Employment: 433,960

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)



12. Financial managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $160,890

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $147,530

Employment: 654,790

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)



11. Marketing managers

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $170,390

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 760

National

Annual mean salary: $149,200

Employment: 263,680

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810) Boulder, CO ($183,460



10. Dentists, general

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $172,720

#182 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 570

National

Annual mean salary: $178,260

Employment: 110,730

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Burlington, NC ($278,360) Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430) Longview, TX ($272,440)



9. Nurse anesthetists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $188,580

#39 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $181,040

Employment: 43,570

Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Toledo, OH ($266,260) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)\ Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)



8. Pediatricians, general

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $199,830

#40 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $184,410

Employment: 29,740

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Rockford, IL ($277,390) Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770) Chico, CA ($270,550)



7. Anesthesiologists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $220,940

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $261,730

Employment: 31,010

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($283,660) Tulsa, OK ($281,080) Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($276,350)



6. Family medicine physicians

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $224,860

#115 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 640

National

Annual mean salary: $213,270

Employment: 109,370

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Racine, WI ($286,030) Jacksonville, NC ($282,580) Gadsden, AL ($281,430)



5. Psychiatrists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $230,300

#46 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $220,430

Employment: 25,530

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)



4. General internal medicine physicians

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $243,290

#32 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $201,440

Employment: 44,610

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610) Rapid City, SD ($280,990) Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)



3. Chief executives

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $243,560

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 910

National

Annual mean salary: $193,850

Employment: 205,890

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040) Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330) Midland, TX ($258,760)



2. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $258,110

#18 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $233,610

Employment: 18,620

Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Fayetteville, NC ($284,520) Akron, OH ($282,650) Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)



1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Richmond, Va.

Annual mean salary: $280,200

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National