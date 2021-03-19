LIST: The 50 highest-paying jobs in Richmond

by: STACKER

The 50 highest-paying jobs in Richmond

(STACKER) — You may be in the market for a new job or considering a career change. Or you may be curious about how much the surgeon who lives next door puts in the bank every two weeks. Whatever your motivation, we have the answer to your questions about the top-paying jobs in the Richmond area.

Stacker, a media company that specializes in telling stories with data, collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Richmond, Virginia, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Richmond, the annual mean wage is $52,620, or 1.6% lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $280,200. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

50. Industrial engineers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $96,550
  • #71 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 960

National

  • Annual mean salary: $92,660
  • Employment: 291,710
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
    • Billings, MT ($124,350)
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
Austin Community College // Flickr

49. Veterinarians

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $96,930
  • #161 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 320

National

  • Annual mean salary: $104,820
  • Employment: 74,540
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
    • Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
    • Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230
EU2017EE // Flickr

48. Information security analysts

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $97,130
  • #71 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,190

National

  • Annual mean salary: $104,210
  • Employment: 125,570
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

47. Physical therapists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $97,750
  • #49 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,130

National

  • Annual mean salary: $90,170
  • Employment: 233,350
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
    • Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
    • Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
Canva

46. Electrical engineers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $98,650
  • #103 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 690

National

  • Annual mean salary: $103,480
  • Employment: 185,570
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
    • Salinas, CA ($129,850)
    • Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

45. Computer systems analysts

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $100,810
  • #23 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,670

National

  • Annual mean salary: $96,160
  • Employment: 589,060
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
    • Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

44. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $102,110
  • #98 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 6,410

National

  • Annual mean salary: $111,620
  • Employment: 1,406,870
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
    • Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
Canva

43. Mechanical engineers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $102,270
  • #35 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,040

National

  • Annual mean salary: $93,540
  • Employment: 306,990
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
    • Lake Charles, LA ($120,950

42. Physician assistants

Richmond, VA.

  • Annual mean salary: $103,570
  • #221 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 380

National

  • Annual mean salary: $112,410
  • Employment: 120,090
  • Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Salinas, CA ($161,370)
    • Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
    • Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
Canva

41. Radiation therapists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $105,210
  • #11 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $91,620
  • Employment: 17,860
  • Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,300)
    • San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($126,260)
    • Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,720
National Eye Institute // Flickr

40. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $105,740
  • #27 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 250

National

  • Annual mean salary: $98,770
  • Employment: 127,180
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • New Haven, CT ($136,130)
    • Kennewick-Richland, WA ($135,240)
    • Trenton, NJ ($134,540
(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

39. Nurse midwives

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $109,550
  • #20 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $108,810
  • Employment: 6,930
  • Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)
    • San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)
IBM Research // Flickr

38. Computer network architects

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $111,320
  • #58 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 930

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,110
  • Employment: 152,420
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
    • Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
    • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

37. Economists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $111,670
  • #14 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 100

National

  • Annual mean salary: $116,630
  • Employment: 19,000
  • Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($154,540)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
    • Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,010)

36. Nurse practitioners

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $112,310
  • #126 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,250

National

  • Annual mean salary: $111,840
  • Employment: 200,600
  • Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
    • Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150
Syda Productions // Shutterstock

35. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $112,940
  • #26 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 50

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,160
  • Employment: 13,270
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320)
    • San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330)
    • Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)

34. Medical and health services managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $116,610
  • #91 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,430

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,160
  • Employment: 394,910
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
    • Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
    • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
IBM Research // Flickr

33. Aerospace engineers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $116,910
  • #26 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,220
  • Employment: 63,200
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
Kzenon // Shutterstock

32. Optometrists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $116,960
  • #99 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 150

National

  • Annual mean salary: $122,980
  • Employment: 39,420
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
    • Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
    • Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
IAEA Imagebank // Flickr

31. Nuclear engineers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $117,250
  • #13 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 210

National

  • Annual mean salary: $120,700
  • Employment: 15,850
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,420)
    • Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($145,330)
    • Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,270)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

30. Purchasing managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $117,430
  • #86 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 380

National

  • Annual mean salary: $128,400
  • Employment: 72,100
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
    • Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
    • Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock

29. Computer hardware engineers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $117,740
  • #27 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $123,030
  • Employment: 67,880
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
    • Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
    • Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

28. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $117,900
  • #25 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 380

National

  • Annual mean salary: $103,320
  • Employment: 132,040
  • Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
    • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

27. Sales engineers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $119,600
  • #28 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 510

National

  • Annual mean salary: $112,780
  • Employment: 63,550
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
    • Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
    • Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

26. Training and development managers

Richmond, Va/

  • Annual mean salary: $119,890
  • #44 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 180

National

  • Annual mean salary: $123,470
  • Employment: 38,510
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

25. Human resources managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $127,250
  • #53 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 640

National

  • Annual mean salary: $129,570
  • Employment: 154,800
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

24. Personal financial advisors

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $128,820
  • #40 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,160

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,290
  • Employment: 210,190
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
    • Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
    • San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

23. Pharmacists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $128,920
  • #132 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,870

National

  • Annual mean salary: $125,510
  • Employment: 311,200
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Tyler, TX ($161,790)
    • Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
    • Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

22. General and operations managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $132,350
  • #40 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 8,790

National

  • Annual mean salary: $123,030
  • Employment: 2,400,280
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
    • Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
Canva

21. Podiatrists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $132,460
  • #30 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 50

National

  • Annual mean salary: $142,680
  • Employment: 9,770
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
    • Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
    • Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

20. Industrial production managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $134,890
  • #26 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 520

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,110
  • Employment: 185,790
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Florence, SC ($158,000)
    • Boulder, CO ($149,990)
    • Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
Pixabay

19. Architectural and engineering managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $144,250
  • #93 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 550

National

  • Annual mean salary: $152,930
  • Employment: 194,250
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
    • Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
    • Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

18. Lawyers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $144,400
  • #28 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,390

National

  • Annual mean salary: $145,300
  • Employment: 657,170
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
    • Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

17. Actuaries

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $144,700
  • #4 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $120,970
  • Employment: 22,260
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)
    • Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)
Pixabay

16. Compensation and benefits managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $145,330
  • #15 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $134,210
  • Employment: 16,900
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
    • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
    • New Haven, CT ($179,310)
Canva

15. Sales managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $151,530
  • #38 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 910

National

  • Annual mean salary: $141,690
  • Employment: 402,600
  • Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
    • Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
    • Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
NTNU // Flickr

14. Natural sciences managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $154,360
  • #21 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 170

National

  • Annual mean salary: $145,450
  • Employment: 67,720
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
    • Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

13. Computer and information systems managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $157,740
  • #27 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,490

National

  • Annual mean salary: $156,390
  • Employment: 433,960
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
Canva

12. Financial managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $160,890
  • #14 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $147,530
  • Employment: 654,790
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
    • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

11. Marketing managers

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $170,390
  • #13 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 760

National

  • Annual mean salary: $149,200
  • Employment: 263,680
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
    • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
    • Boulder, CO ($183,460
Canva

10. Dentists, general

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $172,720
  • #182 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 570

National

  • Annual mean salary: $178,260
  • Employment: 110,730
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Burlington, NC ($278,360)
    • Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
    •  Longview, TX ($272,440)
Canva

9. Nurse anesthetists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $188,580
  • #39 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $181,040
  • Employment: 43,570
  • Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Toledo, OH ($266,260)
    • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)\
    • Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
Canva

8. Pediatricians, general

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $199,830
  • #40 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 100

National

  • Annual mean salary: $184,410
  • Employment: 29,740
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Rockford, IL ($277,390)
    • Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
    • Chico, CA ($270,550)
Canva

7. Anesthesiologists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $220,940
  • #25 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $261,730
  • Employment: 31,010
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($283,660)
    • Tulsa, OK ($281,080)
    • Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($276,350)
Canva

6. Family medicine physicians

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $224,860
  • #115 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 640

National

  • Annual mean salary: $213,270
  • Employment: 109,370
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Racine, WI ($286,030)
    • Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
    • Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
LightField Studios // Shutterstock

5. Psychiatrists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $230,300
  • #46 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 50

National

  • Annual mean salary: $220,430
  • Employment: 25,530
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
    • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
    • Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

4. General internal medicine physicians

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $243,290
  • #32 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $201,440
  • Employment: 44,610
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
    • Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
    • Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr

3. Chief executives

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $243,560
  • #13 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 910

National

  • Annual mean salary: $193,850
  • Employment: 205,890
  • Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
    • Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
    • Midland, TX ($258,760)

2. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $258,110
  • #18 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 80

National

  • Annual mean salary: $233,610
  • Employment: 18,620
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
    • Akron, OH ($282,650)
    • Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)
Unsplash

1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Richmond, Va.

  • Annual mean salary: $280,200
  • #14 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 160

National

  • Annual mean salary: $252,040
  • Employment: 36,270
  • Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    • Wausau, WI ($285,230)
    • Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
    • Asheville, NC ($284,780)

