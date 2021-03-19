LIST: The 50 highest-paying jobs in Richmond

(STACKER) — You may be in the market for a new job or considering a career change. Or you may be curious about how much the surgeon who lives next door puts in the bank every two weeks. Whatever your motivation, we have the answer to your questions about the top-paying jobs in the Richmond area.
Stacker, a media company that specializes in telling stories with data, collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Richmond, Virginia, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Richmond, the annual mean wage is $52,620, or 1.6% lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $280,200. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
50. Industrial engineers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $96,550
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 960
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,660
- Employment: 291,710
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
- Billings, MT ($124,350)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
49. Veterinarians
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $96,930
- #161 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $104,820
- Employment: 74,540
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
- Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230
48. Information security analysts
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $97,130
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,190
National
- Annual mean salary: $104,210
- Employment: 125,570
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
47. Physical therapists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $97,750
- #49 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,130
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,170
- Employment: 233,350
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
- Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
46. Electrical engineers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $98,650
- #103 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 690
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,480
- Employment: 185,570
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
- Salinas, CA ($129,850)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
45. Computer systems analysts
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $100,810
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,670
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,160
- Employment: 589,060
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540
44. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $102,110
- #98 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,410
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,620
- Employment: 1,406,870
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
43. Mechanical engineers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $102,270
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,040
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,540
- Employment: 306,990
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
- Lake Charles, LA ($120,950
42. Physician assistants
Richmond, VA.
- Annual mean salary: $103,570
- #221 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,410
- Employment: 120,090
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Salinas, CA ($161,370)
- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
- Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
41. Radiation therapists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $105,210
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,620
- Employment: 17,860
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,300)
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($126,260)
- Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,720
40. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $105,740
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,770
- Employment: 127,180
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New Haven, CT ($136,130)
- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($135,240)
- Trenton, NJ ($134,540
39. Nurse midwives
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $109,550
- #20 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,810
- Employment: 6,930
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)
38. Computer network architects
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $111,320
- #58 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 930
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,110
- Employment: 152,420
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
- Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
37. Economists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $111,670
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $116,630
- Employment: 19,000
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($154,540)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,010)
36. Nurse practitioners
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $112,310
- #126 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,250
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,840
- Employment: 200,600
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150
35. Economics teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $112,940
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,160
- Employment: 13,270
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320)
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330)
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)
34. Medical and health services managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $116,610
- #91 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,430
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,160
- Employment: 394,910
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
33. Aerospace engineers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $116,910
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,220
- Employment: 63,200
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
32. Optometrists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $116,960
- #99 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $122,980
- Employment: 39,420
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
- Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
31. Nuclear engineers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $117,250
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,700
- Employment: 15,850
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,420)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($145,330)
- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,270)
30. Purchasing managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $117,430
- #86 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $128,400
- Employment: 72,100
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
- Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
29. Computer hardware engineers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $117,740
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $123,030
- Employment: 67,880
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
28. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $117,900
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,320
- Employment: 132,040
- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
27. Sales engineers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $119,600
- #28 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 510
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,780
- Employment: 63,550
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
26. Training and development managers
Richmond, Va/
- Annual mean salary: $119,890
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $123,470
- Employment: 38,510
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
25. Human resources managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $127,250
- #53 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 640
National
- Annual mean salary: $129,570
- Employment: 154,800
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
24. Personal financial advisors
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $128,820
- #40 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,160
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,290
- Employment: 210,190
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
- Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
23. Pharmacists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $128,920
- #132 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,870
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,510
- Employment: 311,200
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Tyler, TX ($161,790)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
22. General and operations managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $132,350
- #40 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,790
National
- Annual mean salary: $123,030
- Employment: 2,400,280
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
- Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
21. Podiatrists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $132,460
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,680
- Employment: 9,770
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
- Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
- Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
20. Industrial production managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $134,890
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,110
- Employment: 185,790
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Florence, SC ($158,000)
- Boulder, CO ($149,990)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
19. Architectural and engineering managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $144,250
- #93 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550
National
- Annual mean salary: $152,930
- Employment: 194,250
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
- Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
18. Lawyers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $144,400
- #28 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,390
National
- Annual mean salary: $145,300
- Employment: 657,170
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
17. Actuaries
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $144,700
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,970
- Employment: 22,260
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)
16. Compensation and benefits managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $145,330
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $134,210
- Employment: 16,900
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
- New Haven, CT ($179,310)
15. Sales managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $151,530
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 910
National
- Annual mean salary: $141,690
- Employment: 402,600
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
- Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
14. Natural sciences managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $154,360
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $145,450
- Employment: 67,720
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
13. Computer and information systems managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $157,740
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,490
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,390
- Employment: 433,960
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
12. Financial managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $160,890
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $147,530
- Employment: 654,790
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
11. Marketing managers
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $170,390
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 760
National
- Annual mean salary: $149,200
- Employment: 263,680
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
- Boulder, CO ($183,460
10. Dentists, general
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $172,720
- #182 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 570
National
- Annual mean salary: $178,260
- Employment: 110,730
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Burlington, NC ($278,360)
- Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
- Longview, TX ($272,440)
9. Nurse anesthetists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $188,580
- #39 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $181,040
- Employment: 43,570
- Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Toledo, OH ($266,260)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)\
- Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
8. Pediatricians, general
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $199,830
- #40 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $184,410
- Employment: 29,740
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Rockford, IL ($277,390)
- Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
- Chico, CA ($270,550)
7. Anesthesiologists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $220,940
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $261,730
- Employment: 31,010
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($283,660)
- Tulsa, OK ($281,080)
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($276,350)
6. Family medicine physicians
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $224,860
- #115 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 640
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,270
- Employment: 109,370
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Racine, WI ($286,030)
- Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
- Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
5. Psychiatrists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $230,300
- #46 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $220,430
- Employment: 25,530
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
4. General internal medicine physicians
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $243,290
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $201,440
- Employment: 44,610
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
- Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
- Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
3. Chief executives
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $243,560
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 910
National
- Annual mean salary: $193,850
- Employment: 205,890
- Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
- Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
- Midland, TX ($258,760)
2. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $258,110
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $233,610
- Employment: 18,620
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
- Akron, OH ($282,650)
- Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)
1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Richmond, Va.
- Annual mean salary: $280,200
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $252,040
- Employment: 36,270
- Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Wausau, WI ($285,230)
- Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
- Asheville, NC ($284,780)