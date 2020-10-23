Local Kroger stores looking to hire 140 employees for holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a seasonal job?

Several local Kroger stores are holding a hiring event next Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. The virtual event covers the following locations in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover:

9480 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294

14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113

1510 Eastridge Road, Richmond, VA 23229

9351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

9000 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, VA 23228

10800 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831

More than 140 full and part-time jobs are available with focus on pickup orders, deli and bakery.

Click here to apply.

Search for jobs on WRIC.com

Search our NEW local job board and find your next seasonal gig or lifelong career. Browse our database of local job listings. Or if you’re an employer, post your job to our site.