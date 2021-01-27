Lombardy Kroger remodel all wrapped up

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Kroger location on Lombardy Street in Richmond is officially remodeled. Kroger Mid-Atlantic held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to mark the end of the $2 million project.

According to a release, event was attended by Kroger leadership, store associates and Councilwoman Katherine Jordan.

Kroger says as part of the reopening celebration the company gave four local organizations donations of $500 each. The organizations include, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond, the P&G Foundation, Second Baptist Church Food Pantry and St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church Richmond Food Pantry.



Lombardy Kroger grand reopening. (Photos contributed by Kroger Mid-Atlantic)

“Our customers have been gracious during the remodel process,” said Kenny Williams, store manager of the Lombardy Kroger. “We’re excited to offer our loyal customers an updated store with enhancements throughout.”

The store now has new self-checkout lanes, more alcohol options, a larger dairy department and upgraded chicken and sushi cases. The pharmacy department has also been upgraded.

There are also updated restrooms, new decor and navigation, new bakery tables and new signage.

“Some of our most exciting days at Kroger are when we have the opportunity to open a new store or remodel an existing store,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our whole team is celebrating this remodel and we’re excited to offer an upgraded store to our customers in Richmond.”