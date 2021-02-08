Long-standing local barbecue restaurant closed this week for COVID concerns

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue location on West Broad Street is temporarily closed this week due to COVID-19 concerns. This the second time the restaurant has shut down in the last two weeks.

The restaurant originally closed from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 after some of their employees tested positive for COVID-19. They returned to normal operations for just a few days before announcing they were closing again yesterday.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says they will reopen again after all staff have had follow-up COVID tests. They say could be sometime this week.

The Richmond location on Arthur Ashe Boulevard is still open.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events