Long-standing local barbecue restaurant closed this week for COVID concerns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue location on West Broad Street is temporarily closed this week due to COVID-19 concerns. This the second time the restaurant has shut down in the last two weeks.

The restaurant originally closed from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 after some of their employees tested positive for COVID-19. They returned to normal operations for just a few days before announcing they were closing again yesterday.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says they will reopen again after all staff have had follow-up COVID tests. They say could be sometime this week.

The Richmond location on Arthur Ashe Boulevard is still open.