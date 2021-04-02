Looser restrictions offer people more places to eat Easter weekend

Stump’s Pig and Pint reopen in their new location at Chamberlayne Farms Shopping Center.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— Virginians have more places they can gather safely for the Easter holiday compared to last March. Some restaurant owners in Henrico County are preparing for a busy weekend.

Jimmy Stump, owner of Stump’s Pig and Pint, said between his food truck, catering service and restaurant he serves about 150 orders a day. Although they’re closed on Sunday, his restaurant crew is preparing to cater two events Friday night.

“With it being beautiful and having picnic tables outside, that means we’re going to be busy everywhere,” Stump said.

Last March, Stump said his bar sales suffered from tighter COVID-19 restrictions. In March 2020, Governor Ralph Northam ordered eateries to only allow 10 people or fewer in inside, while curbside and delivery options were still allowed.

He added summer’s social and protests ultimately forced Stump to move out of his previous downtown location to his current spot in the Chamberlayne Farms Shopping Center.

Stump said with more people receiving vaccinations now, families feel more comfortable eating out.

“People are chomping the bit to get out,” he said. “I mean which is great. They got some money, but more than anything they want to go out and support the community.”

Tony’s Pizza Express along Brock Road is also prepping for an influx of orders. Amira Daou, the restaurant owner’s daughter, said they will open on Sunday and expect some families to dine inside.

“We’ll start getting a bit more of a crowd than we already have been,” said Daou.

She is expecting their normal customers, even from out of state, to dine in again under the governor’s latest guidance for restaurants. The crew hopes the holiday will boost sales compared to last Easter.

Although pizza is in its title, Daou said that’s not the only menu item they serve.

“People come in and they’re like ‘whoa we thought this was a random pizza express place we didn’t realize that there would be so much to offer,'” she said.

Tony’s offers pasta, calamari, Philly cheesesteaks and more.