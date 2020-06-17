Maiden Voyage Outfitters open in Powhatan for tubing, kayaking, S.U.P.

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — While the City of Richmond is a popular place to spend time on the James River — Maiden Voyage Outfitters is in business to give people a chance to experience river life from the banks at Powhatan State Park.

Kevin Webster, owner of Maiden Voyage Outfitters, said Powhatan is a good place to learn how to venture out on the river for first timers because the area is mostly flatwater.

“The reason why I chose this area is because of the conditions here. It really caters to somebody who doesn’t have any whitewater experience,” Webster said.

Webster also told 8News about what it was like to open a business in the middle of a global pandemic.

“This gives everybody a great experience to see the river maybe for the first time, maybe for their twentieth time,” Webster said. “… But it allows you to stay socially distant – responsibly. And still get in touch with the outdoors. Which I think is important in any aspect in many ways of life.”

Webster added that COVID-19 still made him take plenty of extra precautions before officially opening the business.

“Limit the group size, keep everybody safe while everybody wears masks and follows CDC guidelines,” Webster said. “Washing all the gear in between trips.

“As long as we can do it in a safe environment, I really just want to bring my passion of having fun to the people.”

