Martin Agency named U.S. Agency of the Year by Adweek

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond advertising firm won big! Last week The Martin Agency was named Adweek’s U.S. Agency of the Year.

When the pandemic hit, the advertising agency said they fought back. This year, the company won nine new accounts without losing a single client, created work for over 90 percent of their clients, welcomed 70 new employees.

“I am so proud of the work we’ve done this year, but I am even more proud of the way we did it—with impatience and perseverance, and with support and belief in each other,” Martin’s Chief Creative Officer Danny Robinson said.

Over the summer The Martin Agency stood up in their community by calling for a civilian review board for the Richmond Police Department, signing the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project petition and Marcus Alert pledge.

The agency has also been working on fighting invisibility by focusing efforts on hiring a more diverse staff. 50 percent of their new hires are Black, Indigenous or persons of color.

“An award as significant and as difficult to win as Adweek’s U.S. Agency of the Year demands we find space and time to raise a glass. It honors every single employee, and certainly puts our name on the radars of potential creative talent and clients,” Robinson said.