Martin Agency names new chief creative officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Martin Agency announced today that Danny Robinson will step into the role of chief creative officer after over 15 years with Martin’s creative leadership team.

According to a press release, Robinson led the largest win in the agency’s history by landing a campaign for Walmart. Before his time with Martin he played a part in planning Oprah’s Winfrey’s giveaway of 276 Pontiac G6’s which introduced the popular phrase, “you get a car!”

“Danny Robinson is a role model, an ally and influencer who has made a career of lifting up those around him,” says Martin Agency CEO Kristen Cavallo.

The current CCO, Karen Costello is returning to Deutsch LA and is glad that Robinson can take over her role.

“Having a deep and qualified talent pipeline at Martin allows the agency to confidently promote from within, and I’m thrilled that person is Danny Robinson,” Costello said.

Costello was Martin’s first female CCO and Robinson is now the first black CCO.

