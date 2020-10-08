More dates available for Busch Garden’s Halloween Harvest

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Local neighborhoods might be shutting down Halloween events but you and your kids can still go trick-or-treating and more at Busch Gardens.

The theme park’s Halloween Harvest event includes socially distant trick-or-treating and pumpkin scavenger hunts. There will be 15 roller coasters and rides open and a variety of kid-friendly attractions up and operating.

Later in the evenings guests can participate in Halloween scares activities and run into some ghouls and goblins around the park.

For the foodie guests, there are seasonal Halloween treats and Oktoberfest eats.

Busch Gardens says the event has been filling up quickly so far and they have added more reservation sessions for guests to attend. Guests may now register to attend on:

Thursday, Oct 22, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct 27, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct 29, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The event will run Thursdays through Sundays for the entire month. Capacity is limited and spots must be reserved beforehand.

Admission to Halloween Harvest is free to guests with existing tickets, membership, annual passes or fun cards and about $50 for anyone else. Regardless of ticket type reservations must be made ahead of time.

