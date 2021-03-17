More than $400 million won from playing Virginia Lottery games online

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the nine months since online gaming began in the state, the Virginia Lottery said players have won more than $400 million.

“Online players have shattered all of our expectations and allowed the Virginia Lottery to set the standard as the nation’s most successful online lottery launch,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall.

The largest single online win was $2 million won by Betty Wong of McLean. The Virginia Lottery said she matched the first five winning numbers in a Jan. 13, Powerball drawing with a ticket she bought online.

The announcement said lottery sales as a whole have seen a significant increase since July 1, with more than $1.6 billion in Virginia Lottery products sold at more than 5,000 retail locations across the state.