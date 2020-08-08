New Amazon facility opens in Prince George, creating 150 jobs

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon has officially opened its new fulfillment center in Prince George County.
The facility is the sixth to open in the commonwealth.
The fulfillment center will employ more than 150 full-time associates who will process Amazon Basic items like cleaning supplies, paper towels, and batteries.
“Amazon is proud to provide a safe, innovative work environment in which associates are the heart and soul of our operations,” said Anthony Del Giudice, site leader of Amazon’s Prince George fulfillment center. “I am so proud to launch this new, state-of-the-art facility in Prince George, creating more than 150 new, full-time jobs.”
Positions are still available. Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/richmondjobs.
