New assistance available for small businesses in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — New financial assistance is available for small businesses in the Town of Ashland.

According to a Thursday release, the Town is now accepting applications from qualified businesses for two grant programs to aid local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Both grant programs are being made possible by a $460,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

“Our goal is to provide timely assistance and demonstrate our commitment to helping our local businesses weather the pandemic,” Ashland Town Manager Joshua Farrar said. “We hope every eligible business will apply and take advantage of this opportunity.”

According to a release, small businesses with a physical presence or location in the Town of Ashland who rent or lease their primary business space are eligible to receive grants of up to $10,000 through the Rental Assistance program. Town officials say this funding can be used to cover up to six months of rent payments for businesses that fall into one of 10 categories: tourism, accommodations, restaurants/food service, professional services, cultural & educational services, arts, recreation, retail, health practitioners, and personal care.

A second round of Safety Enhancement grant funding is also available, building off the first round of $2,000 grants offered in 2020. Town officials say this program is meant to help businesses purchase PPE and make safety improvements to their physical location.

According to a release, this expanded grant program makes up to $5,000 per eligible business available to first-time applicants and at least $3,000 for businesses that applied and received funding in the first round of grants in 2020.

Town officials say applicants for both grant programs must have a valid Town of Ashland License, employ no more than 20 workers, and must be up to date on all town taxes.

Applications are currently being accepted on a rolling basis, and all funds must be expended by Dec. 8, 2021.