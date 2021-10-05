New businesses flock to North Chesterfield community

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — New businesses are popping up left and right in a north Chesterfield community, including a Mexican restaurant that opened on Tuesday.

Over the last year and a half, a new Publix, Eggs Up Grill, Crumbl Cookies and Jasmine nail salon have opened up at the Huguenot Village shopping center. The pandemic has been a stress on the economy since March 2020, but new businesses opening up is a sign of continued growth within the county.

“Everybody’s saying ‘we needed this, we needed this’ which is good to hear,” said Justin Hershey, owner of Chicano Boy Taco. The restaurant is the newest addition to the shopping center and Chicano Boy’s second location. The original restaurant opened in Staunton about five years ago.

“The timetables just lined up,” Hershey said. “The demographics around here, the community are very vibrant and successful. It’s a pretty amazing opportunity.”

He’s not immune to some of the problems that many business owners are facing right now, such as a shortage of workers. To attract employees Hershey has paid for ads — and he’s still hiring.

“We’ve had the same stresses also with our supply chain and getting product. Everybody’s feeling that,” he said.

Still, business is steady so far and he said neighboring businesses agree.

“We’ve all been talking about how’s it going and stuff like that and the traffic here has just been incredible,” Hershey told 8News.

Chesterfield county’s Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

“A lot of what we do with economic development is related to quality of life which means we’re creating a place where people want to live, work and play,” said Jake Elder with the Chesterfield Economic Development office. “Small businesses like this, it’s nice to see those opening up and capitalizing on those opportunities.”

He added small, locally-owned restaurants are what people in Chesterfield County want to start seeing more of.

The county also announced there would be a brand new ice tournament facility at the planned Midlothian-Chippenham gateway development on Tuesday. That’s out in the northeastern part of the county

“100,000 square feet, two NHL-sized rinks which will allow for a multitude of youth hockey sports tournaments,” Elder said.

Final details and a projected opening date for the ice tournament facility have not been announced just yet.