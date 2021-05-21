New carrier Breeze Airlines to begin flights from Richmond to Tampa, New Orleans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond International Airport (RIC) has been named as one of the 16 airports to join the inaugural network of Breeze Airways.

The new “Seriously Nice” U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman offers low-cost fares and high-flex offerings including no change or cancellation fees.

“Being chosen for the historic launch of Breeze Airways means serious perks for RIC travelers, who will soon be able to enjoy nonstop flights to Charleston, New Orleans, and Tampa,” Capital Region Airport Commission chair Patricia O’Bannon said.

Breeze will begin service from Richmond starting July 8.

Initially, service will be offered between RIC and Charleston (CHS). Richmond-New Orleans (MSY) service will begin July 15, with Richmond-Tampa (TPA) following on July 22.

“Richmond International Airport looks forward to welcoming Breeze,” said Commission CEO and president Perry J. Miller, A.A.E., I.A.P. “Great news like this presents tremendous opportunities to the communities we serve, including competitive fares, easy access to more destinations, and the ability to readily invite friends and loved ones to see all that the Richmond Region has to offer.”

Seven major airlines including the new Breeze Airways airline offers nonstop flights from RIC to other major domestic destinations.

Take a look at the new Breeze Airlines: