New meadery planned for Alverser Plaza in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — A new meadery is in the works for Alverser Plaza in Chesterfield County, between Old Buckingham and Huguenot roads.

According to county documents, a conditional use permit was requested to permit craft brewery, craft distillery and craft winery uses in a Corporate Office District. The request was filed by Alverser LLC, which also does business as neighborhood eatery Tazza Kitchen.

In addition to one of Tazza Kitchen’s three Virginia locations, the 2.02-acre property along the west line of Alverser Drive is also the site of Cold Stone Creamery and Schwarzschild Jewelers. According to the request, the meadery will be located within a portion of the existing commercial shopping center on the property.

Public records show that Virginia-based Funktastic Meads filed commercial applications for plumbing, electrical and mechanical work at 1212 Alverser Plaza on Thursday.

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission is set to hold a public hearing on this request during its Tuesday meeting. Staff has recommended approval.

If approved, proffered conditions will limit the public hours of operation of the meadery to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.