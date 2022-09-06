RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In an announcement made Tuesday, the popular national restaurant chain, O’Charley’s, announced it would be releasing its first-ever signature beer.

“Underground Chuck’s” will be a lightly hopped American lager only available at O’Charley’s locations.

O’Charley’s partnered with Music City Beer Company, owned by Fat Bottom Brewing, to create the new beer.

“We are excited for our guests to enjoy Underground Chuck’s,” said O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber. “We spent months working with the extraordinary folks at Music City Beer to craft a delicious beer that pairs well with our amazing food. We are extremely proud to be collaborating with Fat Bottom Brewing. Underground Chuck’s is the fun result of two Nashville companies coming together to create a truly special beer and we can’t wait for everyone to taste it.”

There are four O’Charley’s locations in the Metro Richmond area, including in Midlothian, Richmond, Glen Allen and Chester.