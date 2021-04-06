Online car retailer Carvana investing $25 million in new Chesterfield County facility

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Online used car retailer Carvana is moving forward with a new 191,000-square-foot facility in Chesterfield County.

According to a Tuesday release, the company plans to invest $25 million to establish the vehicle inspection and reconditioning facility, with the potential to create more than 400 new jobs.

“Chesterfield has long worked to attract globally-recognized businesses, and Carvana will be a strong addition to our corporate roster,” Board of Supervisors Chair and Dale District representative Jim Holland said. “Carvana’s new facility in Chesterfield County will provide access to strategic logistics connections, along with a well-trained, business-ready labor force to support Carvana’s continued development.”

The facility will be located off of I-95 at Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield County. (Photo: Chesterfield County Economic Development)

The project was first announced in 2019, after the Chesterfield County Planning Commission approved unanimously a plan to build a Carvana storage and maintenance facility off of I-95 at Woods Edge Road. However, County officials said that the company paused the project during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Carvana has been growing extremely rapidly over the last several years, and we are working to bring The New Way to Buy a Car® to even more customers all the time,” Carvana Vice President of Inventory Strategy Brian Boyd said. “As part of our efforts to scale the business, we’re looking forward to working with Chesterfield County to open a vehicle inspection and reconditioning center and becoming a member of the community.”

According to Chesterfield County Economic Development, Carvana intends to break ground on construction this quarter with a scheduled spring 2022 completion.

“They acquire vehicles, and then they use these facilities that are spread out throughout the country to recondition them and go through an exhaustive 150-point inspection, and then they also use these facilities to do minor repairs to the vehicles that need to happen, and then take photos of the vehicles, as well,” Chesterfield County Economic Development Senior Project Manager Matt McLaren said. “That’s what these facilities are intended for, and then they go from here out to all the different points of distribution that they have to get them to people’s houses or offices.”

No customers will come to the new facility in Chesterfield County. The building will serve as a location for Carvana’s internal operations while employing hundreds of local residents.