OrthoVirginia impacted by cybersecurity attack

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — OrthoVirginia, an orthopedic urgent care, with locations around the state tells 8News they were recently hacked.

The cybersecurity attack impacted multiple OrthoVirginia systems. The company says workflow at clinics has been slowed by the hack but patient care will be continued as usual.

At this time they do not believe any patient or employee data has been comprised.

The hacking incident is being investigated by the OrthoVirginia IT team, cybersecurity professionals and law enforcement.

Chief Experience Officer Peggy Cummings says “OrthoVirginia’s number one priority is the health and safety of our patients and we are actively working to ensure that there is minimal disruption to our patients as we continue to provide care.”

An OrthoVirginia customer says they received multiple emails about technical difficulties the clinics were having. The first email came on Feb. 25 and simply stated that patients may have trouble contacting OrthoVirginia and that anyone with a rescheduled appointment would be contacted directly.

An email sent on Wednesday further addresses the technical difficulties and warns patients that the phone system has been impacted causing possible disconnections or longer holds than usual.

Some of the emails specify that phone system issues are occurring in the Richmond area in particular.

Patients were instead encouraged to use MyChart, Facebook or their contact form to message OrthoVirginia. A similar email was sent on Thursday as well.